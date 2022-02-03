Enough of the heartbreaks - Rachel Appoh tells GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rachel Appoh, a former Youth And Sports Committee Member in Ghana’s Sixth Parliament has lashed out at football Administrators in the country.



According to her, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and its allied agencies must stop toying with the hearts of Ghanaians in view of the abysmal management of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.



“Some Ghanaians support the national team with their hearts, the heartbreaks are too much, some pregnant women lose their babies, others give birth prematurely, the tax payers’ money is also wasted…” Ms. Appoh said.



Ghana was knocked out of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-2 to Comoros.



The Black Stars who have since returned home needed to win the game to stand any chance of progression from Group C, but rather fell to their second defeat of the tournament.



But the Former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central in the Central Region speaking on Adom FM’s Fire For Fire Programme with Patrick Osei Agyemang AKA “Country Man Songo” emphasized that the Black Stars Team in its current composition is not fit for purpose.



Describing the Team as “bad” she wondered the results the country was expecting from such a team flooded by players from teams formed by some administrators of the GFA.



The Gomoa Central MP is sure that there is no shortcut in football insisting that the players must be locally bred.



She said the football administrators must allow the Coach who wants to secure his job to do his own selections stressing that some of the administrators have used football as their “business”.



“There must be transparency in the appointment of the coach for the Black Stars, the appointment should not always be between the administration and GFA. The process must be opened for others interested in the job to also apply, it must be competitive,” she said.



Ms. Appoh, also a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection indicated that there is the need to go back to the basics and pick talents from players who had played colts football and revive interschool’s competitions to hunt for talents to play for the National Team.



This she argued will enhance the unity among the players on the field rather them the usual assemble of different players from different international teams with different styles of play on the field.



The Former Gomoa Central MP said there is inadequate time for the players to prepare for the game adding that commitment on the part of the players is most of the time low.



The Former Minister disagreed with FIF’A’s position that internal football must not be interfered with by the government wondering whose money is used to finance the national team.