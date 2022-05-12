You are here: HomeSports2022 05 12Article 1536620

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Enoch Attah Agyei harbours dream of playing for English giants Chelsea

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Enoch Attah AgyeiEnoch Attah Agyei

Ghanaian forward Enoch Attah Agyei has set his sights on playing for English giants, Chelsea.

The former Ghana youth star is without a club after leaving Guinian outfit Horoya AC few months ago.

He was on top form before parting ways with Horoya AC and is expected to join a new club before the start of the 2022/23 season.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Medeama winger disclosed his primed target is to play for the two-time Champions League winners and has therefore vowed to work hard in order to achieve his target.

“One of my dreams as a player is play for Chelsea. It is a club I admire and I will be happy to don the Blue jersey. In achieving this dream, I just have to work hard. Everything is possible in life, I started somewhere and have been able to reach a certain level, so I believe with a little push I will achieve my aim”

The 23-year-old featured for Windy Professionals and Medeama before departing Ghana for greener pastures.

Atta Agyei moved to Tanzanian giants Azam FC after a fabulous campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup with Ghanaian side, Medeama in 2016 before joining Horoya AC in Guinea.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below