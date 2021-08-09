Enoch Adu Kofi red carded as Mjallby fight to draw at Orebro in Sweden

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mjallby midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi received a red card in his side's 2-2 draw at Örebro in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday, 7 August 2021.



The former Ghana international accumulated two yellow cards in a spate of three minutes to take an early shower.



Adu received his first yellow card in the 24th minute and then his second just three minutes later after a high kick.



Despite his early expulsion, Mjallby adjusted well and twice clawed back to draw 2-2.



Nahir Besara gave the home side an early lead in the 8th minute before Joel Nilsson equalized on 22 minutes.



Örebro regained their lead in 51st minute through Dennis Collander before Ghanaian striker Mamudo Moro snatched a late equalizer in the 84th minute.