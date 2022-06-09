Enoch Adu Kofi recounts how Ronaldo gifted him two jerseys after UCL match

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi, has shared a fascinating story on how five-time world’s best player Cristiano Ronaldo gifted him two jerseys after a UEFA Champions League match.



The Ghanaian player who used to play for Malmo FF reminisced that during their Champions League encounter against Real Madrid, he wanted to have the jersey of the world football icon.



Not knowing how to go about it, Enoch Adu waited till a player got injured and took advantage to ask Ronaldo for his jersey but after the match, the football star disappeared from the pitch.



“At Malmo, we played Real Madrid in the Champions League. A player was down injured so I approached Ronaldo and asked for his jersey but after the game I didn’t see him again,” said on Angel TV.



However, when he thought all hope was lost, Enoch Adu said Ronaldo came to his dressing room to hand him not just one jersey rather he got two jerseys from the highly-rated football star.



“I was in the dressing room, he came to look for me and gave me two jerseys,” the Ghanaian player said.



Enoch Adu Kofi won two league titles with Malmo FF before leaving the club.