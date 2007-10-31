Stock index in another quiet trading

Business News of Wednesday, 31 October 2007

Source: GNA

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - The Accra bourse ended another quiet trading session on Wednesday with the GSE All-Share Index, the benchmark measure, inching up by only 0.19 points. The index closed the session at 5,839.63 points from 5,839.43 points.



Change for the year to date remained unchanged at 16.65 per cent. A total of 97,000 shares changed hands, up from Tuesday's 8,500. On the broader market, there were three positive price changes. CAL Bank gained 0.0001 GH cedis at 0.3515 GH cedis, Ecobank Ghana Limited also gained 0.0001 GH cedis at 1.6508 GH cedis while Guinness Ghana Breweries was 0.0005 GH cedis better at 1.2105 GH cedis. Market capitalisation was up marginally at 11,849.38 million Ghanaian cedis from 11,849.27 Ghanaian cedis. close.