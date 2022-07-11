English giants Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Nico Williams - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of soon-to-be Ghana forward Nico Williams, according to reports.



The talented winger is attracting interest from English clubs following an outstanding campaign in La Liga last season.



Williams, the younger brother of new Ghana striker Inaki, has broken into the first team of Athletic Club de Bilbao following a run of good performances in the topflight.



The 19-year-old's contract with Athletic Club expires in 2024 and will cost Liverpool and Manchester United a huge sum to price him away from San Mames. His release clause is around 42 million Euros.



Nico Williams made 34 La Liga appearances for Athletic Club last season, showing great potential in his breakthrough campaign.



He contributed three goals, scoring two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Super Copa.



His outstanding displays has seen the Ghana Football Association open talks over a nationality switch before the World Cup in Qatar.



Nico and his elder brother Inaki Williams were born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, with the latter announcing his decision to play for the Black Stars a fortnight ago.