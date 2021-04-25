English clubs boycott: Why England top leagues dey do social media boycott?

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 25 April 2021

All English clubs dem for di top leagues for England go boycott Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for four days starting from Friday.



Dem say di boycott na so di social media giants go get more ginger to do more ontop online abuse.



Na di Football Supporters' Association, League Managers' Association, Women in Football, Women's Championship and its clubs as well as di Premier League, English Football League and Women's Super League clubs and di refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) colla bo for dso move.



Dem go boycott Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Dis dey come three weeks afta Swansea City bin shutdown dia own social media say dem bin insult some of dia players dem.



For joint statement, dem release togeda dem say dem stand gidigba against online hate.



Dis na as UK goment before bin threaten to fine social media companies no quick handle di mata before.



