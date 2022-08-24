English Championship is difficult, but I’m trying my best – Benjamin Tetteh

Soccer News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Forward Benjamin Tetteh describes the English Championship as a difficult league, but he is giving it his all.



Tetteh joined Hull City on a two-year deal this transfer window after leaving Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor, where he scored seven goals last season.



So far, the Ghana international has appeared in five league games for The Tigers, recording two assists.



“Before I came here, I spoke to a few fans. They told me how it is here, so I think (I was) already mentally prepared," he said.



“It is difficult, but I think I’m trying my best to get used to it. I’ve not played in any league that has a high intensity like this. I’m trying to get used to it. Everyone is just running for 90 minutes," he added.



Tetteh is expected to be called up to the Black Stars for the friendly against Brazil next month.