England to prevent Ghana from capping Hudson-Odoi with a call-up

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be returning to the English national team ahead of the next international break, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The in-form Chelsea star will be recalled by manager Gareth Southgate in an attempt to prevent any possible Ghana switch.



Hudson-odoi refused two England U21 invites as he considered playing for the Black Stars of Ghana, having visited the country in the summer of 2021.



Since he was omitted from the England squad for Euro 2020, the 21-year-old considered his international options, with the four-times African Champions an ideal switch.



Hudson-Odoi has been in top form this season for the Blues, scoring a goal and providing two assists in 12 games in the English Premier League.



He has also netted a goal and provided two assists in five UEFA Champions League games.



His outstanding performances has left Southgate without a choice but to invite him for the next international break.