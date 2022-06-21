Engagement of CAF Inter-clubs competitions for the 2022/23 season opened

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has informed all Member Associations (MA) that, during its meeting held on the 17th of June 2022, it has agreed to postpone the regulatory deadline to submit the engagement requests of qualified clubs for TotalEnergies CAF Champions league 2022/23 to the 31st of July 2022.



In the framework of the organization of CAF's interclubs competitions for the 2022/23 season, engagement has been opened today on the competition management system of CAF (CMS).



All qualified clubs through the various Member Associations are therefore kindly request to register your on the CMS in accordance with the regulations of both competitions.



Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana at the 2022/23 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League after clinching the 2021/22 Premier League title last Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, having thrashed Elimina Sharks 3-0 in their penultimate game.



Hearts of Oak or Bechem United will compete in next season's CAF Confederation Cup if either side win the MTN FA Cup on Sunday at the Baba Yara stadium.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







