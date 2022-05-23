End of season review: Ghanaian players in major European leagues who won titles

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

The 2021/2022 season of the major European leagues has ended with only two continental finals left to officially wrap up the season.



It's left with two UEFA competitions, the finals of the conference league and the Champions League



At the Air Albania Stadium on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, AS Roma will clash with Feyenoord in the finals of the Conference League while Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the clash of the titans in the finals of the Champions League.



But the champions in the various countries in Europe have been crowned with both Manchester City and AC Milan being declared winners of the Italian and English leagues respectively on the final day of the season.



Many Ghanaian players, featured in the 2021/2022 European season and made quite an impact for their respective teams.



Today we look at the Ghanaian players who won trophies with their clubs in the just-ended season.



The focus will be on those who played in the elite competitions in their respective countries.



1. England







Manchester City were crowned champions of the league while Liverpool won both the Carabao and the FA Cup. Leicester City won the first domestic trophy of the just-ended season after winning the Community Shield.



Outside of England, Chelsea, champions of Europe in the previous season also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.



Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) were the only Ghanaians who won trophies in the just-ended season.







2. Spain



In Spanish none of the trophy-winning team in the just-ended season had a Ghanaian or a player of Ghanaian descent.



Real Madrid won the La Liga and are in the UEFA Champions League finals while Real Betis won the Copa Del Rey.



3. German Bundesliga



Bayern Munich defended their Bundesliga title making it their 10th consecutive league trophy.



RB Leipzig also won the DFB Poka and just like in Spain, both Bayern and Leipzig didn't have a Ghanaian in their squad.



4. French Ligue 1







Paris Saint-German continued their dominance in the French Ligue 1 after taking the trophy from Lille.



Osman Bukari's Nantes also beat OGC Nice 1-0 to win their fourth Coupe de France title.



5. Italian Serie A



Felix Afena Gyan might be the only Ghanaian who will go home with a trophy in Italy with AS Roma set to play in the Conference League finals.



League champions AC Milan and Copa Italia winners Inter Milan didn't have a Ghanaian in their respective teams.



6. Portugal Primeira Liga



Defending champions Sporting CP beat Braga 1-0 to retain their Taça da Liga( League Cup).



In the league, FC Porto were crowned champions making it their 30th league title after beating rivals Benfica 1-0 on 7 May 2022.



Only Sporting CP had a Ghanaian in their team for the just-ended campaign, but Abdul Fatawu Issahaku had not been invited to the senior team at the time of the finals and didn't get a medal.



7. Eredivisie in Netherlands







Kudus Mohammed was the only Ghanaian player who won a league trophy in the top ten seven leagues in Europe in the just ended 2021/2022 European league season.



Ajax FC with Mohammed Kudus won the Dutch Eredivisie with 83 appointments after 34 games. Ajax also had Brian Brobbey, a Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent.



However, they lost the league cup to PSV Eindhoven who didn't have a Ghanaian in their squad.



Author: Joel Eshun



