Emos Korblah crowned winner of 2021 Centre of the World Golf Tournament, gets GH¢5000

Golf News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Achimota Golf Club star, Emos Korblah bagged the ultimate award of the 2021 Centre of the World Golf Tournament held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the World Golf Club.



The tournament headlined by the UMB Bank saw 3 golfers - Korblah, Torgah and John Maxwell - compete against each other in the final stage.



However, according to Graphic Sports, Korblah held his nerve on an overcast third day to post a total point score of 212 (four-under-par), a point less than Torgah and two less than third-placed Nyarko who recorded a score of 215.



Mr Korblah received a cash prize of GHC¢5000 and some souvenirs for his win.



Speaking to GhanaWeb at the tournament, Executive Director of Operations for UMB Bank, Frank Awuku, indicated that his outfit was proud to sponsor the event.



He added that the tournament has provided an opportunity for the Bank to showcase its passion for Ghana, and also to provide courtesies to its valued premier and corporate customers.



“UMB is an indigenous bank and we have been here since 1972. We believe in our heritage and showcasing Ghana so we decided to partner this tournament and showcase Ghana,” Mr. Awuku said.



The 2021 Golf tournament, which has participants from all over West Africa, was structured to celebrate Ghana’s unique position as the only country closest to the center of the world.



The event is touted as the only golf tournament that is played over the actual Greenwich meridian on the 7th hole of the club's course.



This year’s event was graced by Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Arts and Culture.





