Emos Koblah eyes 2021 Gold Fields PGA Damang Championship trophy

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Golfer Emos Koblah is hopeful of winning the 2021 Gold Fields PGA Damang Championship on a good note after finishing second in two rounds.



The former champion has been behind record holder Vincent Torgah, playing -3 and -1 in both day and two respectively.’



‘I am just hoping that things will go on my way because my plan was to come and have fun and play well.



‘But I’m experiencing abit difficulties with my chipping and putting but I know it will click along the line.



‘I’m not under any pressure I’m just trying to rather put pressure on him [Vincent Torgah] and take few shots then see what will happen on the final day.’



Emos Koblah is however, counting his hopes high with different strategies.



‘I’m going for the course and see whether my strategy will work for me. The course is not a long course but you must know exactly what you are doing because its abit trickish, the difficulty hole is Hole 4.



‘You just have to hit the fairway, play your par and walk away.’



Emos Korblah from Achimota Golf Club last won the Championship in 2015 after coming from behind to beat Nigerian Sunday Joseph Odegha.



The 8th Edition of the annual Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship has over 40 professional and senior golfers participating.