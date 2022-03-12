Emmanuel Yeboah scores on his debut for CFR Cruj in win over SCM Zalau

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah scored on his debut for CFR Cruj U-23 side in a 2-1 home win against SCM Zalau.



Emmanuel Yeboah was introduced upon resumption of the second half in the game against SCM Zalau.



CFR Cruj Zalau went into the break with a 1-0 lead after Gidea gave them the breakthrough.



The 19-year-old doubled the advantage of Cruj in the 68th minute after an interplay with a teammate. Zalau managed to get a consolation in the 87th minute.



Emmanuel Yeboah joined CFR Cruj from Division 1 side Young Apostles where he scored 10 and provided four assists in 16 appearances.