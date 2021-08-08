Emmanuel Toku strikes match winner in Botev Plovdiv victory over Slavia Sofia

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana youth star Emmanuel Toku opened his scoring account in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Saturday when Botev Plovdiv beat Slavia Sofia.



Toku netted the only goal that gave Plovdiv the maximum points as they recorded a 1-0 victory in the 3rd round of the league.



The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored in the 64th minute of the game with a sumptuous finish from outside the box to ensure Plovdiv claim all three points.



The win at the Botev 1912 Football Complex is the second of the campaign for the Plovdiv club.



Toku has now scored once in three appearances in the Bulgarian top-flight this season.