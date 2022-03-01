Emmanuel Ntim reacts to Valenciennes win over Pau FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim has reacted to Valenciennes win over FC Pau in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday.



The 25-year-old has been regular for his outfit in the ongoing campaign, featuring 25 times and scoring a goal in the process.



He lasted the entire duration as Valenciennes inflicted 1-0 win over their opponent on home turf.



Reacting to the win, the towering guardsman praised the energy expenditure of his teammates.



“We knew it would be an important game. We gave everything and wet the jersey. It allowed us to win” he said.



“I also wanted to congratulate the audience today because they were behind us from start to finish. I hope they will be as present next time at home because we need them to move forward”



