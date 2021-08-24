You are here: HomeSports2021 08 24Article 1339636

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Emmanuel Nettey presents League and FA Cup medals to Krowor MP

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey has presented his Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup medals to the Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

The central midfielder was integral as the phobians romped to a Ghana Premier League and FA Cup double.

Despite several injury setbacks, Emmanuel Nettey still managed to impress and was key for Hearts of Oak throughout the campaign.

In the end, he finished as one of the big players of the team that led the side to win not only the Ghana Premier League title but the MTN FA Cup title as well.

The player on Monday morning paid a visit to the MP for Krowor, Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey and  presented his medals to her.

In addition, Emmanuel Nettey held discussions with the MP and presented a customized Hearts of Oak jersey to her as well.

The MP is a staunch supporters of Hearts of Oak and watched most of the team’s home matches last season.

 


