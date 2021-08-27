Emmanuel Lomotey to sit out Amien match against Niort over the weekend

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey will serve a one match suspension as he was sent off in his side's Amiens' clash with Sochaux last weekend.



He was sent off after getting two bookable offences in Amiens Ligue 2 match against Scohaux with the second one coming in the 67th minute after a dangerous tackle.



The Ghanaian midfielder will sit out Amiens next game against Niort on Saturday.



Amiens who were playing at home had to navigate the game with ten men for more than 20 minutes after Lomotey was sent off in a match which they were very lucky to walk away with a draw.



After Lomotey's red card things evened up as Sochaux too also had Joseph Lopy sent off in the 75th minute after a nasty foul.



The former Dreams FC midfielder has been handed a call up by Black Stars coach C.K Akonor for the two matches for the 2022 World Cup qualifier in September against South Africa and Ethiopia.