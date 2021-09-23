Emmanuel Lomotey earns plaudit from Amiens coach

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Amiens head coach Oswald Tanchot has showered Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey praises following his outstanding performance for the club this season.



Lomotey has been instrumental for the French Ligue 2 side in the ongoing season.



He was impressive for Amiens when they secured a point in their 3-3 thriller at Nimes last Saturday.



Speaking after the game, the gaffer described Lomotey as a solid midfielder who brings the team a dominant physique in addition with a game of head and aggressiveness.



"I think he played a solid and courageous game,” the coach said after the match.



He is also a good footballer able to orientate; fill the gaps, put technical quality in the recovery and with his two friends in the middle, put the team in the best possible conditions," he added.



Lomotey has made six appearances in the league for Amiens.