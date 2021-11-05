Emmanuel Lomotey dropped for World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

France-based midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has been dropped from the Ghana squad for the World Cup qualifiers this month.



It is the first time in a little over a year that Lomotey has not been included in a Black Stars squad.



Head coach Milovan Rajevac named a 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa without Lomotey.



The Amiens player had become Black Stars regular following consistent call-ups under Charles Akonnor.



Rajevac included Lomotey in his squad for the double-header against Zimbabwe last month but did not use him.



The Black Stars must beat Ethiopia and South Africa to qualify for the Africa World Cup playoffs and stand any realistic chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



They will first play Ethiopia in Johannesburg before hosting South Africa in Cape Coast.