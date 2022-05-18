Emmanuel Gyasi will miss Spezia's game against Napoli

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacker Emmanuel Gyasi will miss Spezia's last game of the season which is against Napoli on Sunday.



Due to an accumulation of yellow cards, Emmanuel Gyasi has been suspended for Sunday's game.



Spezia are safe in the Serie A and can afford to play without Gyasi, one of their top players, for the match against Napoli at Stadio Alberto Picco.



Spezia battled and guaranteed their survival in the Serie A last Saturday with an away win over Udinese, which Gyasi scored to give his team the lead in the encounter.



Gyasi has been a pivotal character at Spezia he has been involved in all their crucial games through out the season.



The attacker has made 36 appearances for Spezia in the Serie A this season and scored six goals.