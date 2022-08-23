Emmanuel Gyasi urges Spezia teammates to move on from defeat to Inter Milan

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi has charged his Spezia Calcio teammates to move on from the defeat to Inter Milan and look on to the next challenge.



The forward was in action for his team over the weekend when the side played as a guest to the former Italian Serie A champions.



In what was a matchday 2 encounter of the campaign, Lautaro Martinez scored in the 35th minute to give Inter Milan a deserved lead.



Later in the second half, goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa in the 52nd and 82nd minutes respectively propelled Inter Milan to a delightful 3-0 win against Spezia Calcio.



While fans may be down after that defeat, Emmanuel Gyasi has provided some comfort.



In a post on his Instagram status, the new club captain has rallied his teammates to look ahead to the next game and work towards securing a win to bounce back from the setback.



