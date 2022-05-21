You are here: HomeSports2022 05 21Article 1543181

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Emmanuel Gyasi suspended for Spezia’s final Serie A game against Napoli

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Gyasi will not be part of the Spezia Calcio matchday squad this weekend when the team takes on SSC Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

The talented forward has been a key man for his team this season although times have been tough in most parts of the campaign.

Fortunately, Spezia Calcio have managed to confirm their stay in the Italian Serie A for next season before the final matchday.

While the team will be trying to secure a good result on the final day of the season to give fans one last exciting moment, they will have to do it without talisman Emmanuel Gyasi.

The player after accumulating a number of yellow cards has been suspended and will sit out of the matchday 38 game against SSC Napoli on Sunday at the Alberto Picco stadium.

This season, Emmanuel Gyasi has scored six goals after making 36 appearances in the Italian Serie A.

 

