Emmanuel Gyasi satisfied with opening day draw against Cagliari

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Emmanuel Gyasi says he is satisfied with the opening day draw game against Cagliari in the Serie A on Monday night.



After just seven minutes, the Ghana international opened his scoring account for the season when he gave Spezia the lead in their 2-2 stalemate against Cagliari.



Gyasi impressed and was hoping Spezia could pick all three points but remains positive despite picking a point.



"I'm sorry for the missed 3 points, but it's okay, we played well, and I'm satisfied," he said after the game.



The 27-year-old remains one of the experienced players in the team, following new arrivals in the summer transfer window as well as a new coach, Thiago Motta.



"The new players have integrated well; we are a young team, but with attributes and a great desire to impress.



"The coach motivated us during the warm-up and in the locker room before entering the field, giving us confidence in our abilities," he added.



"The other "old" players and I were good at welcoming the new guys, and they immediately adapted to our game."



Emmanuel Gyasi and Simone Bastoni gave Spezia a two-goal lead before the hour mark, but Joao Pedro's four-minute brace earned Cagliari a point.