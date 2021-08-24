You are here: HomeSports2021 08 24Article 1339999

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Emmanuel Gyasi satisfied with opening day draw against Cagliari

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi

Black Stars forward Emmanuel Gyasi says he is satisfied with the opening day draw game against Cagliari in the Serie A on Monday night.

After just seven minutes, the Ghana international opened his scoring account for the season when he gave Spezia the lead in their 2-2 stalemate against Cagliari.

Gyasi impressed and was hoping Spezia could pick all three points but remains positive despite picking a point.

"I'm sorry for the missed 3 points, but it's okay, we played well, and I'm satisfied," he said after the game.

The 27-year-old remains one of the experienced players in the team, following new arrivals in the summer transfer window as well as a new coach, Thiago Motta.

"The new players have integrated well; we are a young team, but with attributes and a great desire to impress.

"The coach motivated us during the warm-up and in the locker room before entering the field, giving us confidence in our abilities," he added.

"The other "old" players and I were good at welcoming the new guys, and they immediately adapted to our game."

Emmanuel Gyasi and Simone Bastoni gave Spezia a two-goal lead before the hour mark, but Joao Pedro's four-minute brace earned Cagliari a point.