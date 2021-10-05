You are here: HomeSports2021 10 05Article 1373140

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Emmanuel Gyasi opens up on relationship with Spezia coach Thiago Motta

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, has opened up on his relationship with Spezia trainer Thiago Motta and teammates.

The Ghana international has had a good start to the 2021/22 Serie A campaign netting 2 goals in 8 matches.

Speaking to the microphones, the 27-year-old disclosed that Spezia coach Thiago Motta speaks in many languages and that makes him good.

“The coach is very good because he speaks in many languages; I speak English, French and a little Italian” he replied when asked about how the coach speaks at training.

“We try to help ourselves, also from this point of view. Sometimes it happens to mix languages,” he said.