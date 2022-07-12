You are here: HomeSports2022 07 12Article 1580024

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Emmanuel Gyasi on target as Spezia thrash Gherdeina in pre-season friendly

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi was on target as a ruthless Spezia thumped lower-tier Gherdeina in a pre-season game.

The Black Stars forward came on in the score half to score a beautiful lobbing goal after he was sent through from the middle.

Gyasi helped his side to an 8-0 win as Spezia prepares ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Montenegrin forward Ognjen Stijepović netted a first-half brace to add to goals from Suf Podgoreanu and Kornving.

Gyasi opened the scoring in the second half before Kevin Agudelo added a brace with Aurélien Nguiamba completing the mauling.

Emmanuel Gyasi had an outstanding second season in the Italian topflight league, scoring six goals to keep the Eagles in the league.