Emmanuel Gyasi enjoys summer break with sassy girlfriend

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi is enjoying a summer holiday with his girlfriend in the Italian city of Sardinia.



The Spezia star and his better half, Caroline Rossi, were soaking up the sun in Sardinia.



Gyasi’s girlfriend Carolina Rossi is the daughter of US Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Rossi.



Last term, the former Torino wideman dedicated his first-ever Serie A goal to his Caroline, family and agent after he netted in the side's 2-2 against Cagliari who are based in Sardinia.



The 27-year-old enjoyed a successful season with Spezia Calcio in the Italian Serie A last season.



He plundered 4 goals and registered 6 assists in 37 matches for the Eagles.



Gyasi - was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents - fulfilled a long-held ambition of earning a maiden Ghana call-up.



In March, he made his first Black Stars appearance in the 2021 qualifiers against South Africa in a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.