Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Emmanuel Gyasi among top 11 players with most appearances in Serie A

Emmanuel Gyasi Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi has been ranked among the top eleven players with most Serie A appearances this season.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding in the ongoing season for Spezia featuring 23 times and scoring 4 goals in the process.

Gyasi’s 23 appearances in the Italian Serie A has earned him a place in the top 11 players who have featured most in the league this campaign.

He has featured 23 out of the 24 games played so far in the top-flight. The only game he missed was against Bologna due top suspension on the back of yellow cards accumulation.

Meanwhile, Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio is the only player who has not miss a single minute with 2,160 minutes.

Below are the top 11 players with most Serie A appearances this season:

Rui Patricio – Roma

Di Lorenzo – Napoli

Ferrari – Sassuolo

Ibañez – Roma

Candreva – Sampdoria

Lukic – Torino

Maxime López – Sassuol0

Razvan Marin – Cagliari

Joao Pedro – Cagliari

Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus, first at Fiorentina

