Emmanuel Gyamfi shines as Aduana edges Berekum Chelsea in Bono derby

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

It rained goals on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the Ghana Premier League matchday nine clash between league leaders Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea in the Bono Derby.



There were no goals in the first half as Aduana Stars dominated but could not find the break through as Berekum Chelsea held their own.



Aduana Stars ultimately won by 3-2 with the win helping them continue their six match winning streak and also their lead at the summit of the table temporarily till King Faisal plays on Monday.



All five goals were scored in the second half with Kotoko reject Emmanuel Gyamfi continuning his rich goal scoring form with a brace after returning from suspension.



Emmanuel Gyamfi opened the floodgates in the 67th minute of the game before doubling the scores five minutes later to make it 2-0.



Sam Adams added the third goal in the 86th minute of the game before the Bibires pulled one back at the death with Stephen Anokye Badu scoring against his former club from the spot.



Isaac Kwakye made it a close contest with another goal for Chelsea deep into stoppage time to make it 3-2.