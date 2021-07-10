Emmanuel Gyamfi available for Asante Kotoko's crucial tie with Bechem United

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Emmanuel Gyamfi will be available for Asante Kotoko's crucial away tie against Bechem United on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Bechem Park in the matchday 33 games.



Gyamfi was out of Kotoko's MTN FA Cup Round of 16 win against Division One League side, Asokwa Deportivo in midweek at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



The 26-year-old was handed a one-game ban and a fine of GH¢1,000 by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] after been caught on camera for an off the ball incident, intentionally pushing the assistant referee and stepping on the leg of Andy Okpe when they played Inter Allies in week 29.



Having served the suspension, Emmanuel Gyamfi is now eligible to feature this weekend's crucial game as he's been outstanding for the club so far netting six times in all competitions.



Asante Kotoko are keeping the chase on their arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in winning the league as they continue to trail them by three points with just two games to end the season.



The game is scheduled for 1500GMT at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem.



