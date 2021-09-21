Emmanuel Boateng tastes defeat on Elfsborg debut in Allsvenskan

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng played his first match for Elfsborg on Sunday, 19 September 2021, in their 3-1 defeat at bottom club Östersunds FK.



The new signing was introduced in the 78th minute to replace André Rømer when they were down 2-0.



Elfsborg were down by a double from Blair Sebastian Turgott in the 22nd and 39th minutes.



Turgott scored the third in the 80th minute before Elfsborg pulled one back through Samuel Tobias Holmén in the 95th minute courtesy a penalty.



Elfsborg missed out on closing in on the leaders as they are now four points behind AIK Stockholm.