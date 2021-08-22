Emmanuel Boateng scores as New England Revolution hit four past FC Cincinnati

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021
Source: goal.com
Emmanuel Boateng grabbed a goal as New England Revolution registered a 4-1 win against FC Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer fixture on Saturday night.
It was Tajon Buchanan who put New England ahead in the seventh minute before Boateng doubled their lead in the 21st minute. Adam Buksa grabbed the third in the 33rd minute for a 3-0 half-time lead at Gillette Stadium.
After the half-time break, Brenner Souza da Silva pulled a goal back for Cincinnati, his fifth of the season after a clever assist from Luciano Acosta, who notched his fifth assist of the current campaign.
On-form Buksa then sealed the game for New England in the 61st minute with his brace after finishing off a cross from Buchanan, who had combined well with Boateng from the middle of the park to slot it home.
Boateng, who joined New England as a free agent from Columbus Crew in January 2021, was the key tormentor for Cincinnati as he pulled the strings from both wings.
Three more points at home ???? pic.twitter.com/9Mr5zS9eS6— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 22, 2021
EMMAAAAAAAAAAAAAA BOATENGGGGGGGGG!!!!!! 2-0 #NERevs pic.twitter.com/6NcQ3aaZJo— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 22, 2021