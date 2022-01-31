Emmanuel Boateng confident Black Stars will beat Nigeria in World Cup play-offs

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Former Levante striker, Emmanuel Boateng is hopeful the Black Stars will defeat Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.



The Black Stars were paired against the Super Eagles in the two-legged tie to be played in March.



Nigeria’s recent form at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which saw them winning all their 3 games at the Group stages has led to predictions of them beating the Black Stars



But in an interview with Bryt FM, Emmanuel Boateng upheld the notion that Ghana versus Nigeria is often not about which team is on form.



According to him, the Black Stars will qualify at the expense of their West African neighbours.



“I think we can go through because Ghana playing Nigeria is not about form, it’s a different game altogether so I think anything can happen,” the striker said.



He added, “I think Ghana can beat Nigeria because we’ve played a couple of games and Ghana has won much more than Nigeria.”



Ghana missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia and are looking forward to returning to the Mundial for the 4th time.