Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu unveiled by Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu's move to China has been completed as the Qingdao Huanghai unveiled him as their new player on Friday.



The Ghanaian midfielder signed a two-year deal in July this year.



He has been without a club since parting ways with Hellas Verona on January 2, 2021.



The combative midfielder managed only 10 appearances for Hellas Verona in the season after his recovery.



The FIFA U20 World Cup winner will hope for a fresh start at his new club in the Chinese Super League.



The former Black Stars midfielder has had stints with Italian side Udinese, Hellas Verona, Spanish side Recreativo Huelva, Asante Kotoko, and Berekum Arsenals.



Agyemang-Badu early this year called time on his international career, 12 years after making his debut.