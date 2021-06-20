Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu shares Italian Serie A experience

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has shared his experience in playing in the Italian Serie A.



Badu, a member of the Ghana U-20 that won the FIFA World Cup in Egypt has spent most of his playing career in Italy.



The 30-year-old featured for Udinese between 2010 and 2020 before having a short stint with Hellas Verona.



Speaking to GHOne TV, he indicated that the Italian Serie A is extremely difficult but said he did not struggle to adapt to the system because of the experience he gained from compatriots like Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Michael Essien at the national level.



“Italian Serie A is very tough but at the time I was leaving Ghana to Europe I was already playing for the Black Stars and playing with players like Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, John Paintsil, Asamoah Gyan, and other experienced players, I think I was having the experience so I didn’t suffer a lot to gain the experience to play in the Serie A,” he said.



