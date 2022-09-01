Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu reveals why Black Stars players 'fight' for bonuses

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has opened up on why the players can never forgo their bonuses when they qualify Ghana for major competitions.



Black Stars bonuses became a major concern to many Ghanaians after the team refused to train before Ghana's first game in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil due to delay in the payment of their qualification bonus.



Many have used that as justification for their decision not to support the team but Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said that anybody who works deserves to be paid and cannot be tagged as not being patriotic.



“It troubles us a lot when we don’t get what is due us because we have the passion to represent the nation. It’s always a privilege to play for Ghana because where I’m coming from, the Nation has really helped me to get some opportunities in life.”



He added that fighting for what is due them doesn't mean they are not passionate and patriotic but it is the only way for them since they come and play without an insurance package.



"It is not like we don’t have passion and we’re always money conscious. I’ve had several scars on my body playing for the national side than for my club. Mostly I treat the injuries myself with no insurance cover. I don’t know if we have it and I never benefited from it.”



“The last injury I had from the African Cup I went back to Udinese and had it treated. So if I represent my country despite being a privilege, getting injuries, and going back to my club for treatment, I don’t think we deserve to be told not to go for the monies we think it’s good for us. That is troublesome,” Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu said e.tv Ghana’s eSports Summit.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu made 78 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 11 goals before hanging his national team boot in 2021.



