Emmanuel Agyemang Badu previews 2022 World Cup on Sports Check

Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has previewed how the Black Stars of Ghana will fare at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Ghana under-20 star played at two World Cup tournaments for Ghana which includes the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.



According to him the upcoming World Cup in Qatar would be a tough one and as such no team could be determined as underdogs.



With Ghana set to come up against Uruguay, Agyemang Badu disclosed that the Black Stars must approach the game with a different mindset to go seek revenge entirely.



The former Udenise player also urged players who switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars to be very adaptive to the African terrain and also give off their best.



Agyemang Badu who currently plays for Great Olympics ruled out any opportunity to work for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup and noted that he is focused at playing club football.



