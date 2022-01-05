Emmanuel Agyemang Badu makes debut in Chinese league

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu made his debut appearance for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese Super League.



The 31-year-old, who joined the Super League side this year, had to wait till December to finalize his move before flying to China.



He started for Qingdao in their 1-1 draw against Wuhan Zall.



The hosts, Wuhan Zall opened the scoring from the spot in the 63rd minute through Anderson Lopes.



Anderson Lopes became a villain when he netted at the wrong side of the post to level the scoreline for the visitors.



Agyemang Badu lasted the entire duration as Qingdao picked up an important point in the play-offs of the Chinese Super League.