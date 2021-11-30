Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu joins Spanish Segunda Division club

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agyemang-Badu left Asante Kotoko to join Inter Allies in 2020



He has signed a two-year contract with club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada



Club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada was founded in 1975



Ghanaian defender, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has reportedly completed a move to Spanish Segunda Division club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu joins the Spanish club from relegated International Allies FC after parting ways with giants Asante Kotoko in 2020.



The defender according to kickgh.com has signed a two-year contract club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada as he was not happy to play in the Ghanaian Division One League.



S.A.D. is a Spanish football team based in Fuenlabrada, in the autonomous community of Madrid.



The club was founded in 1975 and they play in Segunda División, playing their home matches at Estadio Fernando Torres, with a capacity of 5,400.