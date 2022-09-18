Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu hails Yaw Preko's coaching prowess

Sports News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has praised the coaching prowess of head coach, Yaw Preko.



Preko, a former Ghana international has been named as the new head coach of the Wonder Club following the departure of Annor Walker to FC Samartex before the start of the season.



The former Medeama SC boss led Olympics to win the 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament with Agyemang-Badu playing a role in the success story.



Great Olympics opened their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a win against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking ahead of the Mantse Derby against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, Agyemang-Badu has described Preko as a great coach.



“I know him [Yaw Preko] very well. He’s one of the ex-Black Stars footballers who have done so well for himself and the nation. He has had an eye on the game," he told TV3.



“The kind of training we have been passing through has been very fantastic for us. [There is] a lot of ball work and our condition is gaining up and he’s a master tactician who we are working with and we’re happy with him. He’s a great coach, a great personality, and a great guy,” the former Udinese star added.



Agyemang-Badu joined Great Olympics on a free transfer, signing a one-year contract, and has so far impressed the club and fans.



Agyemang-Badu, who was a key member of Ghana’s U20 FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2009, retired from the Black Stars after 78 appearances and 11 goals. He missed the 2010 World Cup because of injury but played four years later in Brazil.



He made his official debut last week and is expected to play in the Mantse derby on Sunday.



Great Olympics take on city rivals Hearts of Oak in the matchday 2 games and are hoping to extend their recent dominance over the former African champions.



Great Olympics have won four of the last five meetings against Hearts of Oak.