Emmanuel Agyemang Badu completes move to Chinese top-flight side Qingdao FC

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Chinese top-flight league side, Qingdao FC have completed the signing of former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.



He joins the club on a one-year deal after successful negotiations and passing his mandatory medicals.



The 31-year-old was unattached after parting ways with Serie A side Hellas Verona last year.



Agyemang Badu, a member of the Ghana U-20 that won the FIFA World Cup in Egypt has spent most of his playing career in Italy.



He featured for Udinese between 2010 and 2020 before having a short stint with Hellas Verona.



The midfielder has retired from international football in the bid to give opportunities to the young ones as he claimed.



He made his debut for the Black Stars in June 2008 against Lesotho and went on to make 78 appearances for his country scoring 11 goals in the process.