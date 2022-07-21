Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu close to joining Great Olympics - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speculations in the Ghanaian media indicate that former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is on the verge of a move to Accra Great Olympics.



Angel FM’s Saddick Adams reports that Agyemang-Badu has agreed terms with Olympics and the deal is 75% complete.



He added that the only thing holding up the deal is the former Udinese man's desire to play for a club abroad.



Agyemang-Badu has been flirting with clubs in the Ghana Premier League since returning to the country following his sojourn in Europe.



He has declared his love and interest in playing for Kotoko but has not ruled out a move to another club.



In a recent interview, Agyemang-Badu said that he was nearing talks with an Accra-based club.



"I have not received any offer from Asante Kotoko as we speak but rather I have agreed on terms with a club in Accra Ghana, in fact, the financier of the club called me into a meeting and we finalized," He told CTV.



"I am a professional and will want to remain so, any club that comes in, I open my doors wide." He stated.



Agyemang spent almost a decade at Udinese where he established himself as one of the club’s best midfielders.



He also had stints with Hellas Verona, Bursaspor, and other clubs.



With the Black Stars, Badu made 78 appearances and scored 11 goals.