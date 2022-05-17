Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Jerry Akaminko eye Premier League return

Soccer News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Jerry Akaminko are eyeing a return to the country's domestic league.



Badu, 31 and Akaminko, 34, who are currently without clubs are relishing the chance of playing in the local league -one more time.



Iconic Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan returned home to feature for Legon Cities and the duo are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the country's all-time leading goal scorer.



Former Hearts of Lions defender Akaminko who has been without a club since 2019 noted that the standard of football in the GPL had improved since he departed for Turkish club Orduspor in 2008, adding that he will be lacing up his boots for the next season.



"With Sulley (Muntari) and Inkoom (Samuel) already playing (for Accra Hearts of Oak), I think it's a good thing and it's giving us hope that we can also play," the 34-year-old said.



"I think, I will definitely play in the league but I won't be able to tell for which team but I will definitely play in the league".



For former Udinese man, Agyemang-Badu, 31, his first option is to make a return to Europe but he is still open to playing in the GPL.



"My first option is I want to go back to Europe and my agent is talking to certain clubs (in Europe) but nothing is confirmed yet because the window (transfer window) is closed now and will be opened from next month.



"I still have an eye to come home to play in the Ghana Premier League. Everybody knows the soft spot I have for Kotoko and I don't hide it anywhere, It will be an option but whoever comes with a great deal, I will take it up but the first option will always be Kotoko."



