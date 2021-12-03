You are here: HomeSports2021 12 03Article 1415167

Soccer News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu joins Spanish lower-tier side Fuenlabrada- Reports 

Former Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has joined Spanish Segunda side  Fuenlabrada, according to sources.

The center-back joins the Spanish lower-tier side on a two-year deal from relegated Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

Agyeman-Badu joined  Inter Allies from Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract last season.

He was made captain of the Still Believe side following his impressive performance.

Agyeman-Badu joins the Madrid based side currently placed

S.A.D. is a Spanish football team based in Fuenlabrada, in the autonomous Community of Madrid.

Founded in 1975 it plays in Segunda División, holding home matches at Estadio Fernando Torres, with a capacity of 5,400.

