Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu joins Spanish lower-tier side Fuenlabrada- Reports 

Soccer News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has joined Spanish Segunda side Fuenlabrada, according to sources.



The center-back joins the Spanish lower-tier side on a two-year deal from relegated Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.



Agyeman-Badu joined Inter Allies from Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract last season.



He was made captain of the Still Believe side following his impressive performance.



Agyeman-Badu joins the Madrid based side currently placed



S.A.D. is a Spanish football team based in Fuenlabrada, in the autonomous Community of Madrid.



Founded in 1975 it plays in Segunda División, holding home matches at Estadio Fernando Torres, with a capacity of 5,400.



