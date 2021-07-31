Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu joins Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has joined Chinese Super League side Qingdao Huanghai on a two-year deal.



The 30-year-old joins the Chinese side as a free agent after leaving Italian side Hellas Verona.



Agyeman Badu completed his move to the club on Friday night after passing a mandatory medical.



The combative midfielder managed only 10 appearances for Hellas Verona in the season after his recovery.



The FIFA U20 World Cup winner will hope for a fresh start at his new club in the Chinese Super League.



The former Black Stars midfielder has had stints with Italian side Udinese, Hellas Verona, Spanish side Recreativo Huelva, Asante Kotoko and