Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi scores for Odense against Brondy

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

American-born of Ghanaian descent, Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi scored his first goal of the 2021-22 season in the Danish top-flight against Champions League side Brondby IF on Saturday night.



The 23-year-old Ghanaian forward lasted 90 minutes on the field before he was subbed off.



He scored in the 55th minute to reduce the deficit for Odense after Brondy had taken a two-goal lead.



Mart Lieder scored in the 84th minute to get the equalizer for the home side.



Watch the goal below:



