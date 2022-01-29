Emmanuel Adebayor struggles to pick between Ghana and Nigeria ahead of WC play-off

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: goal.com

Former Arsenal and Tottenham star, Emmanuel Adebayor, has said that the upcoming 2022 World Cup play-offs between Ghana and Nigeria will be a difficult one to call.



According to Adebayor, the game is not just a derby, because of the relationship between Ghanaians and Nigerians.



The ex-Togo international who mostly spends leisure time in the two countries wished both the best of luck ahead of Marc's games.



“I wish them all the luck. I just want to remind them one thing that they are going out there to represent the continent,” he told Goal.



“All the games will be difficult. I see Nigeria against Ghana too, it is not a derby but it is going to be very difficult because there are a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.”



The Black Stars will host Nigeria in Accra or Kumasi on March 21, for the first leg before traveling to Lagos for the second leg in seven days' time.