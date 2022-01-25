Emmanuel Adebayor slams Arsenal over treatment of Aubameyang

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor has jabbed his former employers for not knowing when to forgive an employee.



Emmanuel Adebayor comments comes on the back of the fallout between Arsenal’s hierarchy and Gabonese striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent weeks.



Aubameyang, who has less than a-year-and-half remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, was stripped of his captaincy at Arsenal in 2021 after a disciplinary issue.



Manager Mikel Arteta didn’t only strip Aubameyang of his captaincy but also axe him from the first team as he trains with the reserved team.



The Gabonese striker according to reports is no longer considered a part of the Arsenal first team squad and the Gunners are ready to take him off their wage bill before next Monday's transfer deadline.



Reacting to the recent development at Arsenal with regards to Aubameyang, Emmanuel Adebayor who left the London-based club under similar circumstances to join Manchester City in 2009 said he is not surprised at the current events at the club.



"This isn't the first problem that's happened with Arsenal. I know he's definitely going to go through a lot because that's Arsenal for you, you can do whatever you do, they never knew how to forgive," the former Gunners striker told Sky Sports.



"He's a strong player, he's a good player, he's a fantastic player and I've sent him a message already. We just want him to bounce back because he's an African brother and we want to see him representing Africa like he was before the problem."



Asked if there was any way back for Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium and Adebayor replied: "At Arsenal? I don't think so. It happened to me, also, not in the same way, but I would be surprised. He's a great player, so let's see how it ends up."