Emirates still no know when dem go restart flights from Nigeria to Dubai

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Emirates flights to/from Nigeria to Dubai fit no dey available for a longer time, di airline don announce.



Inside one statement Emirates airline update on 24 March, dem say; "In line wit goment directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria [Lagos and Abuja] dey suspended with effect from 18 March 2021 until further notice."



Dis be U-turn from wetin Emirates bin tell passengers last week say dem after 20 March, 2021 flights to/from Nigeria to Dubai go likely resume.



Tori be say Nigerian aviation minister, Hadi Sirika tell one news conference Emirates flights dey suspended until further notice because dem demand passengers from Nigeria to undertake three COVID-19 tests within 24 hours.



Since 4 February, 2021 Emirates Airlines stop to dey airlift Nigerians to Dubai from Abuja and Lagos airports sake of di refusal by di Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 [PTF] to allow di airline conduct rapid test fro coronavirus, wey di airline make compulsory for dia passengers four hours before dem board dia flights.



Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 [PTF], according tori wey dey ground, dey plan to provide di infrastructure for Emirates Airlines to conduct Rapid Antigens Test [RDT] on passengers wey wan flyout from Nigeria in readiness for di resumption of flights by di Dubai-based airline.



Wit di latest development e no dey clear wen di airline go resume flights to and from Nigeria.



Apart from dia passenger carrier operations, di suspension no affect cargo and humanitarian flights.