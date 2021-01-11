Press Releases of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Emirates

Emirates resumes services to Seattle, Dallas and San Francisco

Emirates resumes services

Emirates has announced it will resume non-stop services to Seattle from 1st February, Dallas and San Francisco from 2nd March, offering its customers seamless connectivity via Dubai to and from popular destinations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.



The addition of these three destinations will take Emirates' North American network to 10 destinations following the resumption of services to Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Toronto and Washington DC.



Flights to/from San Francisco will operate four times weekly on Emirates' Boeing 777-300ER while flights to/from Seattle (operating four times weekly) and Dallas (three times weekly) will be operated with the two-class Boeing 777-200LR, offering 38 lie-flat seats in business and 264 ergonomically designed seats in economy class.



The airline will also be providing its customers with more options and choice with additional flights to New York, Los Angeles and São Paulo. Effective 1st February, Emirates will be operating double daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and a daily flight to Los Angeles (LAX). Emirates customers also have seamless access to other US cities via the airline's codeshare agreements with Jetblue and Alaskan Airlines.



In South America, Emirates will be introducing a fifth weekly flight to São Paulo (from February 5th), offering customers in Brazil even more travel options with greater access to its expanding network.



Beyond São Paulo, Emirates customers can enjoy seamless connectivity and access to 24 other cities in Brazil via the airline's codeshare partnership with GOL and its interline agreements with Azul and LATAM.



Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network and currently serves 114 destinations on six continents.



Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world's most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors.



From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.



It was one of the world's first cities to obtain a Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.



Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.



Travel with greater confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with greater confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry's first multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover.



This cover has been arranged by Emirates for all Emirates tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020 (up to the end date of the program, as specified on emirates.com), at no additional charge to customers.



In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this cover through Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply.



Please read the policy details here. Note: The insurance policy under which cover is provided is underwritten by insurance company subsidiaries, affiliates, or network partners of American International Group, Inc.



Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety



COVID-19 PCR testing: Emirates customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours. More information on www.emirates.com/flytoDubai



For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.